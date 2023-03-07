Two-year e-scooter trial to start in Queenstown

Beam Mobility is proposing to operate up to 300 e-scooters in Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's first commercial e-scooters will hit the roads, and pavements, tomorrow.

Beam will introduce 300 e-scooters to the resort town after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Queenstown Lakes District Council for a two-year trial in December.

Beam general manager Tom Cooper said the company had partnered with more than 15 Queenstown businesses to introduce the service — e-scooters would be parked at partner business locations for riders to use, fixed "virtual docking" technology requiring the rider to end their trip at one of those locations, identified within its app.

The app-based service would cost $1 to unlock and 65 cents a minute, with subscription passes available for regular users.

Its rider education programme, comprising in-app and online safety education, would also be in place, he said.

Part of the reason for the trial was to test Queenstown’s suitability for the emerging transport mode, which could help with traffic congestion.

The company had seen micromobility take off in other areas of New Zealand — in Auckland and Wellington, for example, data from Beam’s operations showed a shift from cars to e-scooters for trips under 5km, Mr Cooper said.

"We know that bringing a new mode of transport to the streets brings change for everyone — pedestrians, drivers and the broader community — and look forward to engaging with local community and stakeholders to ensure a viable means of transport for all," he said.

"We are committed to forming further partnerships with local community members and organisations, and engaging in discussions around the safe operation of e-scooters to ensure the safety of riders, pedestrians and other road users."

Beam plans to operate from the far end of Sunshine Bay and Fernhill to Frankton, initially, and has plans to expand further in time.

At an industry briefing last month, Queenstown launch head Frederick Conquer said the Beam Saturn would be operating in Queenstown — it had been tested on the trails network between Frankton and Queenstown and handled "mild off-road conditions" and icy surfaces.

Beam would not shut down over winter, but its automatically enforced speed limits would be lowered, Mr Conquer said.

The scooters were fitted with indicators, safety lights and individual number plates for road use.

Mr Cooper said Beam was looking to expand its operations further across Otago.

