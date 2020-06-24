Uncertainty over Queenstown school rolls

Wakatipu High School. Photo: Mountain Scene

School rolls in the Queenstown area continue to grow despite the financial fall-out from the Covid-19 lockdown.

But principals in the area warn that may change later this year.

Ministry of Education March roll return figures show rolls in the Lakes District increased 1.8% over the past year, and have increased 57.4% over the past decade.

Wakatipu High School broke the 1000-pupil mark for the first time, and KingsView School, Queenstown School, and St Joseph’s School (Queenstown) also had increases in rolls.

Despite roll increases in the Lakes District, the Taieri and West Otago, Otago’s overall rolls dropped by 434 pupils in the past 12 months.

Southland’s rolls dropped by 196 pupils, overall.

Otago Secondary Principals’ Association secretary Gavin Kidd said although there had been a minor decline in the Otago and Southland totals in the past year, the roll numbers had been trending upwards and that was expected to continue.

Since the rolls were submitted by schools on March 1 this year, all schools had been closed for the lockdown and many people, particularly those in tourism in the Lakes District, had lost their jobs.

Remarkables Primary School principal Deborah Dickson said despite the job losses, no families had yet left her school to find work elsewhere.

However, she did not discount it becoming an issue later in the year.

"We are uncertain of what the future holds, because once the mortgage holidays finish and the subsidies stop, we don’t know what is going to be put in front of our families."

Shotover School principal Ben Witheford said his roll was static at present, but both St Joseph’s School (Queenstown) principal Trisch Inder and Queenstown School spokeswoman Nicky Tall said there had not been any change to the regular pattern of roll growth at their schools.

They said pupils would continue to come to the schools from early childhood centres.

But Ms Inder did not believe that would last because it was not known how the pandemic would affect early childhood numbers in the future.

She said Government and local government support for families in the area would finish in September, and at that time, it was "highly possible" families of pupils at her school and early childhood centres would start to feel the financial pinch, and would have to move elsewhere to find jobs.

"I know a couple of families are already talking about going away.

"I guess if the migrant families have visas, then they are more vulnerable to be able to get new work.

"I’m sure it will have an impact. But how much of an impact? We just don’t know."

She said there were scenarios in which the impacts may be positive for schools.

"If we have lots of housing available, will that drive down the prices of accommodation here?

"We traditionally have families living in Alexandra who work in Queenstown.

"Will it be better value for them to now be living in Queenstown and not have the petrol costs?

"You’ve got a whole lot of interesting scenarios that could potentially have an impact."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz