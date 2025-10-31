Uni brings degree to town in first

Queenstown resort College. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Students will soon be able to complete a University of Otago degree from the region’s top recreation destination.

A new bachelor of entrepreneurship (BEntr) programme is due to be introduced from 2027, and will allow Queenstown Resort College (QRC) level 6 diploma graduates to move directly into the programme, continuing their study and completing the degree over three additional semesters at the college’s Queenstown campus.

It will be the first time a University of Otago qualification can be completed through the college.

University of Otago pro-vice-chancellor commerce Prof Maree Thyne said the new entrepreneurship programme highlighted the university’s commitment to the region.

"This presents an opportunity to formalise our long-standing relationship with QRC, and also provide a distinct Otago offering in Queenstown."

The programme would allow students, many of whom already work in the area, to stay in their residence of choice and "maintain existing employment and internship roles".

QRC chief executive Charlie Phillips said it was significant for the region to have a full degree pathway which could be completed in Queenstown.

"You cannot underestimate the reach of the Otago University brand and the substance that adds to Queenstown being considered as a serious study destination."

QRC’s founding chairman and ex-Otago University chancellor, the late Sir Eion Edgar, always held a vision for the university to have a presence in the district, Mr Phillips said.

"This partnership with QRC cements this vision.

"As Queenstown grows, key services are required to support the district — tertiary education is a key component of building a successful community."

Prof Thyne, who is also the Otago Business School dean, described the BEntr programme as a "unique offering" which was becoming well recognised by schools and businesses.

The new partnership provided the opportunity for that to grow.

"For an innovative hub like Queenstown, we believe there is clear alignment between the BEntr offering and the community culture and innovative spirit.

"It’s a programme that also fits very well with what QRC already provides — excellent diploma programmes — which a BEntr can really leverage and add to."

A blurb on the university’s website described the programme as a "uniquely self-directed degree" which equipped students to change the world as they created new products, services and ideas.

"Entrepreneurship is about more than founding startups," the course info said.

"Existing businesses need entrepreneurial thinkers too.

"So do non-profit social and environmental enterprises, and iwi and Pacific communities.

"The BEntr is designed to enable careers that involve developing novel solutions to important challenges facing the world.

"The programme reflects the Otago Business School’s commitment to accelerating ventures that are for the good of people and the planet."

Last year, the university announced plans to create a strong and permanent presence in Queenstown and the wider district, with a particular focus on a technology hub and innovation.

Prof Thyne said the delivery of the BEntr to Queenstown was one of the "major pillars of the university’s strategy" for the region.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz