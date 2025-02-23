Sunday, 23 February 2025

Vegetation fire near Lake Hayes

    By Tim Scott
    Crews have put out a vegetation fire near Queenstown after fielding multiple calls today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to multiple calls about a vegetation fire near Lake Hayes shortly before 3pm. 

    Six crews from Frankton, Arrowtown and Queenstown attended.

    Crews respond to a vegetation fire between Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country this afternoon. PHOTO: MARK CONDINO
    The blaze had since been extinguished, with crews dampening the hotspots, but had been well-involved at the time.

    A fire investigator was in attendance and the cause was yet to be established, the spokesman said.

    tim.scott@alliedpress.co.nz

     

     

