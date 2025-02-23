You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Crews have put out a vegetation fire near Queenstown after fielding multiple calls today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to multiple calls about a vegetation fire near Lake Hayes shortly before 3pm.
Six crews from Frankton, Arrowtown and Queenstown attended.
The blaze had since been extinguished, with crews dampening the hotspots, but had been well-involved at the time.
A fire investigator was in attendance and the cause was yet to be established, the spokesman said.