Crews have put out a vegetation fire near Queenstown after fielding multiple calls today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to multiple calls about a vegetation fire near Lake Hayes shortly before 3pm.

Six crews from Frankton, Arrowtown and Queenstown attended.

Crews respond to a vegetation fire between Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country this afternoon. PHOTO: MARK CONDINO

The blaze had since been extinguished, with crews dampening the hotspots, but had been

well-involved at the time.

A fire investigator was in attendance and the cause was yet to be established, the spokesman said.

tim.scott@alliedpress.co.nz