Warning signs now at Glenorchy trouble site

Warning signs have been installed at Glenorchy where two swimmers went missing in less than a week.

The move comes as police divers joined the search for a man who went missing after a rescue attempt, less than a week after a father drowned in similar circumstances at the same spot.

The body of an Australian man who went missing yesterday trying to rescue a child was found this afternoon.

He had been visiting from Australia and his fiancée watched yesterday's attempted rescue unfold from the shore.

On Friday last week, a Wanaka man lost his life trying to save his 10-year-old son. The boy survived.

New signs have been put up at the lakefront, warning of multiple hazards in the area this morning. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said three new signs have been put up by the Queenstown Lakes District Council this morning. They warn of multiple lake hazards, including a steep drop-off close to shore, a strong undertow and unstable footing.

A handmade sign was yesterday visible on the shore of Lake Wakatipu at the mouth of the Rees River where the two men went missing.

A council spokesman said responsibility for waterway safety involved several different agencies, as well as the wider community.

There was no single authority responsible for the choice people make to enter a body of water, he said.

‘‘Whilst not wishing to speculate on the outcome of these investigations, council is installing warning signage at this location and sharing information via our social media and other channels."

The council would offer any information and assistance to the police-led investigations into the most recent incident.

‘‘Learning that a second person has drowned at the head of the lake so soon after the first tragedy is truly devastating. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the person’s friends and whānau, as well as the Glenorchy community who will naturally share a sense of sadness, shock and loss,’’ the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz