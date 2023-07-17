Winery announces acts for summer concert

British group Simple Minds will headline next year’s Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Simple Minds, Texas, Collective Soul and Pseudo Echo are headed to Queenstown.

The four groups will perform at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert on February 3.

Headliners Simple Minds are one of the United Kingdom’s most successful bands. They last performed in New Zealand in 2017 and are best known for hits like Don’t You (Forget About Me), Waterfront, Promised You A Miracle and Alive.

Scottish rock band Texas, which formed in 1986 and are still fronted by founding member Shaleen Spitiri, recently performed on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2023.

Some of the band’s best-known songs are I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You Want, Black Eyed Boy and Summer Son, all of which feature in their latest album, The Very Best of 1989-2023, released last month to coincide with their Glastonbury appearance.

Five-piece rock band Collective Soul formed in the United States in 1992 — their concert set list will include classics like The World I Know, Shine and December, all Top-40 New Zealand hits from the 1990s, as well as Where The River Flows, and new music from their fresh album Vibrating.

Pseudo Echo, meanwhile, were meant to play during the 2021 Summer Concert Tour, cancelled because of Covid.

The group’s hit singles include Funky Town, which reached No 1 on the New Zealand Singles Charts in 1987, along with Beat For You, Listening and Send Me An Angel.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said they were "thrilled" to secure the four groups for next year’s concert series, which also includes stops in Taupo and Hamilton, which would bring a "real summer festival feel" to the shows.

A limited number of local tickets will go on sale at the Gibbston Valley Winery and Queenstown and Wanaka iSites from 9am on Wednesday, while general tickets go on sale from 7am on Friday.

— Staff reporter