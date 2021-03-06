Winery project a step closer

Saturday, 6 March 2021

    A new winery, restaurant, education and event complex planned for Gibbston has cleared its first hurdle under the Government’s fast-track consenting process.

    Brennan Wines’ application has been given a referral order by Attorney-general David Parker.

    It now needs to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority for resource consent.

    Brennan’s vineyard at Gibbston is long-established — the Brennan family purchased the land in 1994 and soon after began planting vines.

    Now, however, the company wanted to extend the existing vineyard and facilities.

    Planned is a three-level architecturally designed complex to enable on-site wine-making, bottling and storage and house a restaurant and cellar door — its present cellar door is a converted vineyard shed.

    Brennan also wants to create a "barrel hall" for events and to serve as an "education facility".

    The project was expedited because it would provide specialist and local employment opportunities and create economic benefits for the wine industry.

