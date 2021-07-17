Workshops planned to tackle traffic, transport woes

Traffic congestion around Queenstown and Wanaka is at tipping point, the district’s Shaping Our Futures board says.

The board will host two interactive workshops at the end of this month to address frustrations about gridlocked roads.

Gridlock, carbon emissions and long, stressful journeys were increasingly becoming a concern for residents in the towns, board secretary John Glover said.

"Public transport in the Wakatipu is struggling to make an impact and is non-existent in the Wanaka area," he said.

"The bad news is that the system’s broken and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

"The good news is that there are things we can do right now that will make a difference," Mr Glover said.

The "Tired of Traffic? Waiting on a Bus? Let’s Explore Better Ways to Get Around" workshops will feature a panel of speakers followed by open discussion.

Keynote speakers include WSP technical principal in travel behaviour change Louise Baker, and Charge About Queenstown will provide e-bikes to try.

Representatives from the NZ Transport Agency and local organisations will be there.

The meetings are at the Lake Wanaka Centre on July 28 and Remarkables Primary School on July 29, both from 5.30pm.