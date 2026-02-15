Jeweller on world stage

For a performance during Munich Jewellery Week, Jessica Winchcombe will wear a cape adorned with jewellery by herself and three other NZ contemporary jewellers who’ll also be on the trip. PICTURE: PAUL GREEN

Renowned Queenstown contemporary jeweller Jessica Winchcombe’s about to play a major role in Germany’s prestigious Munich Jewellery Week — considered to be as big as Paris Fashion Week is in the world of fashion.

The owner of Studio 42 Jewellery School at Frankton’s Country Lane, Winchcombe’s a co-curator and participant in a performance on March 6 that’ll represent pieces from 20 New Zealand contemporary jewellers, six of whom are making the trip.

‘‘We’re going to have these beautiful capes dripping in jewellery, and we’re walking through this museum’’ — the Pinakothek der Moderne.

The jewellers have been part of the Handshake project, whose mentor Warwick Freeman presented a retrospective exhibition at the same venue last year.

Creative NZ’s made a ‘‘substantial’’ contribution towards the ‘Aotearoa Exchange’ performance in Munich.

Winchcombe’s also bringing over one of her Level 3 jewellery students, Queenstowner Lucia Guy, ‘‘to see what the world stage looks like’’.

Separately, she’ll have a solo show during the week through her London gallery, Objects Beautiful.

This comprises 45 new works inspired by her travels in Japan last August, and all incorporating Japanese materials.