Year to end with a bang

Queenstown Bay will once again light up on New Year's Eve. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Queenstown's lakefront will be the place to be on New Year’s Eve, with two stages being set up to provide free entertainment from 7pm.

Queenstown’s council has organised family-friendly fun from 2pm at Earnslaw Park, including face-painters and roaming entertainers, before the live music kicks off.

On the main stage, at Earnslaw Park, Wakatipu High band Estrogen will get the party started at 7pm, before Ginger & Tonic at 8pm, The Execs at 9.30pm and Freefall, which will take the stage at 11pm and ring in the new year.

Meantime, on the Marine Parade DJ stage, DJ Pops will kick things off at 9pm, followed by DJ Cuz at 10.30pm, with DJ Rasty taking over at midnight — immediately after the traditional fireworks display is set off in Lake Whakatipu.

Council media man Sam White says there’ll also be safe zones in Queenstown from December 29, thanks to the Red Frogs volunteers.