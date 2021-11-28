Rain hammers Coast; warm weather on way for South

Many areas across New Zealand should expect a rise in temperatures compared with average levels for this time of year over the coming days.

It comes as West Coast residents hunker down with more rain expected today to follow significant downpours on the west of the South Island yesterday.

Two heavy rain warnings were in place until 6pm today for the Buller District and for residents in Westland from Otira northwards.

As at 7pm yesterday, the area between Hokitika and Haast had seen 137 millimetres of rain since midnight. Franz Josef had seen about 132mm.

Going into tomorrow and Tuesday, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said there would still be some rain in Westland and Buller but no severe weather was expected. Only isolated showers were predicted for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the South should expect higher temperatures than usual heading into the final days of November.

MetService is predicting temperatures around 28C for Wānaka and Alexandra tomorrow, while Queenstown is tipped to hit 25C. Dunedin looks set for a slightly cooler but still sunny 20C. The inland temperatures are up on the 21C average for the time of year.

Central Otago and the Lakes area are expected to have temperatures in the mid 20s for most of the week, while Dunedin will be mostly in the high teens.

The expected heat is in contrast to much of the country yesterday, when Alexandra dropped to 10C, half of what it normally reaches ahead of summer.

Aucklanders should be sharing in the coming temperature boost with 24C expected, higher than the usual 20-21C.

Showers were anticipated in the City of Sails on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of heavier rain on Thursday.

Fortunately, no severe weather or thunderstorms were expected across the country in the coming days, with only a few weak fronts forming in the South Island.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online