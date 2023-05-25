Severe gales, heavy rain for parts of South

Batten down the hatches - the South is in for severe gales up to 130kmh tomorrow.

MetService says Orange wind warning has been issued for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island between 3am and 8pm on Friday, when severe gale northwesterlies were expected to reach 130kmh in exposed places.

‘‘A strong, moist, northwesterly flow made landfall over Fiordland early on Thursday morning, and will slowly spread northwards over the South Island on Friday," meteorologist Clare O’Connor said today.

‘‘Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

‘‘Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.’’

A strong wind watch had also been issued for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha between 6am and 8pm, she said, where northwest winds were expected to approach severe gale in exposed places.

Meanwhile, an Orange heavy rain warning had also been issued for Fiordland where thunderstorms and up to 150mm of rain was expected to fall between 6am and 10pm on Friday, with peak intensities of up to 25mm per hour.

She warned the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

‘‘Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.’’

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers between 1pm and 11pm.

The good news is, the weather is expected to be mainly fine at the weekend.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz