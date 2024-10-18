600 jobs gone as Timaru meatworks closes

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Alliance has confirmed its Smithfield plant in Timaru will close with the loss of 600 jobs.

Workers at the meat processing plant in Timaru were called into a meeting at 9am today.

It came after owner, Alliance, announced it was planning to close the 139-year-old site, a move that would leave about 600 employees out of work.

Alliance Group confirmed on Thursday a proposal to close its Smithfield meat processing plant in Timaru, South Canterbury.

Sheepmeat, calves and night shift venison seasonal processing ceased at the plant at the end of September. Venison day shift processing at Smithfield will continue until no later than the end of December and the plant will then close.

Approximately 600 staff are employed during peak season at the 139-year-old Smithfield plant, which has been owned by Alliance since 1989.

Wherever possible, impacted staff will be offered the opportunity to apply for re-deployment at Alliance's other processing plants, however the decision means the vast majority of Smithfield employees will be made redundant.

Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said closing the plant was an extremely difficult decision for the company.

"Our thoughts are with our people and their families affected by the closure of this plant. Smithfield has been a familiar presence in the region for almost 140 years and we know this decision will impact the Timaru community and South Canterbury.

"Unfortunately, we must face the reality of declining sheep processing numbers as a result of land-use change. This has resulted in surplus capacity in our plant network. We cannot maintain excess processing capacity when livestock numbers don't support it.

"According to our forecasts, we can process our farmers' sheep, deer, and cattle at our four other South Island plants during peak season, without the need for a fifth plant.

"This closure will also mean we will have the right scale and a lower cost structure to meet the needs of our farmers and customers.

"I want to acknowledge the feedback from our people over the consultation period. We have made the decision to close the plant with a heavy heart, knowing the significant effect this will have on our people and the community.

"Despite exploring all possible alternatives, we were left with no viable option. While we know the outcome is not what anyone wanted, we are committed to working through the closure process as respectfully as possible.

"Alliance is grateful for the efforts of local authorities, Venture Timaru, local MPs and support agencies who have rallied around our people over the past few weeks."

Smithfield staff who are made redundant will receive payments according to their employment agreements.

It has been a stressful few weeks for workers waiting on the news.

Melissa Bigs had worked at the meatworks for 16 years, and told RNZ it had been a tough time.

"It's a bit hard. It's just been stressful not knowing what's going on... They said there is talk of redundancies."

The decision follows a two-week consultation period with Smithfield staff and unions.

In total, Alliance operates six other plants at: