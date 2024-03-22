Impressed with warm welcome from town

Andrew and Hayley Griffiths are enjoying the warm welcome from locals after taking over Timaru New World. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The new owner-operators of New World Timaru say they feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve the community of Timaru and raise their children in one of New Zealand’s most beautiful towns.

Andrew and Hayley Griffiths are just a few weeks into the job, and say the move to Timaru was an exciting step for their family.

"Friendly locals, a wonderful swimming pool and library and everything is only a bike ride away, this town has everything you need for kids. It’s big but not too big," Mr Griffiths said.

Mr Griffiths joined the Foodstuffs South Island co-operative eight years ago as a store manager at New World Mosgiel before taking over as the owner of New World Winton in May 2022.

Born and bred in Dunedin, he said taking the leap to Timaru was an exciting next step for his young family.

"Winton and the Southland region will always have a special place in our hearts, but the opportunity to return to Hayley’s hometown, move closer to family and take over a much larger store, made it the right move for us to make.

"It’s wonderful to be part of such a close-knit community and we’re very grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from our new staff and the local residents."

Mrs Griffiths said customers could expect to see herself and Mr Griffiths working behind the checkout or helping customers.

"We love meeting locals and enjoy working hand in hand with our team.

"Our favourite place in the world is being on the shop floor," she said.

Each New World is tailored to the local region, and the couple are looking at ways they can get involved with the Timaru community.

"We want to do lots of small things, but be as far reaching as we can," Mr Griffiths said.

"We’ve already begun to donate to local foodbanks and look for new sponsorship opportunities."

When the couple are not working, they can be found out and about exploring the local area with their children.