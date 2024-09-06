National showcase beckons

Getting ready to take Service Please! to the Theatre New Zealand National Showcase are (from left) Cam Sutcliffe, Luke Rob, Cameron Lines, Stevie Gallagher, Georgia Carnegie, Jenna Still and George Hollinsworth. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Not one, but two spots in the Theatre New Zealand National Showcase have been scooped up by South Canterbury’s Dramatix theatre company.

Both TJ Ramsay’s Child’s Play and Cameron Lines’ Service Please! have been selected for performance at the Victoria University Memorial Theatre in Wellington on September 14, after impressing at the lower South Island regional finals.

Four regional finals were held across the country, a total of 32 performances, from which only six were selected to progress to the national showcase.

The Dramatix entries will be joined by those of Dargaville Little Theatre, New Plymouth Boys’ High School and the Wairarapa Theatre Group.

Child’s Play director TJ Ramsay said they were absolutely stoked to make it to the national showcase.

"We are so happy with that, especially since there were 32 competitors who made it to regionals.

"We never ever enter festival to win, just to compete as strongly as possible. We knew we had two strong contenders but that is as far as we went.

Starring in Child’s Play are (from left) Georgia Carnegie, Cam Sutcliffe and Victoria Chappell.PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

"Cameron’s one is brand spanking new, so putting that in front of audiences is always a real challenge as well."

She said the adjudicators provided some lovely feedback about both plays.

"We got some really strong comments about character, emotional shifts and changes and finding the comedy in both.

"For Service Please! particularly, the overriding message was just how real it was, an absolute slice of life. This is how you work in hospitality and it shone through beautifully."

In order to assist with travel costs to get to Wellington, Dramatix will be hosting a fundraising evening on Saturday at the Lodge Theatre in Geraldine.

Ms Ramsay said it would be a good chance for anyone who missed performances of the two plays or just wanted a chance to seem them again to come along.

"It will start at 7pm and we are going to put on three of our plays. We will have Wedding Party, which is a popular one, and then of course Child’s Play and Service Please!

"Ella Thomas (singing teacher) and her team are also going to have some supper things for sale because they are also fundraising to head off to New York later in the year.

"By some magic if we get too many people wanting to see then I’m sure we can come back and do it again the next night."

Tickets to attend Saturday’s fundraiser will be $20 each, limited to door sales only.

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz