Saturday, 24 October 2020

Updated 11.58 am

One dead, three injured in crash near Tekapo

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    One person has died and three people have been injured in a crash which has closed the highway near Lake Tekapo.

    Emergency services were alerted to a two-car crash on State Highway 8 near Lake Tekapo township about 9am.

    In an update shortly before midday police confirmed one person had been killed and three people had been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

    The accident blocked the highway, which was still closed at 11.45am. Police said extensive delays were still expected. Motorists were asked to delay travel in the area.

    Police said an alternate route would be Waimate to Kurow (southbound) on SH82 and SH83.

    There was no word on the cause of the crash.

    The crash brings the holiday weekend road toll to three after fatal crashes in the North Island yesterday evening and early today.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter