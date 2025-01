Police have named the two people who died in a crash near Temuka last week.

Benjamin Joseph Downes, 32, died in the crash on Wednesday. Shakana Ackroyd, 19, was critically injured and died in hospital on Friday.

The crash on Milford Clandeboye Rd was reported at 12.40pm Wednesday, police said at the time.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.