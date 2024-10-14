Teeing off

PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Disc golf made its debut at the South Island Masters Games over the weekend.

Timaru is hosting the 24th edition of the event but disc golf will be played at Knottingley Park in Waimate.

About 30 players took part in the inaugural competition.

Event director Simon Carter was excited to add a new sport this year.

"We are always really keen to see new sports getting involved and new communities of people getting involved, because ultimately that’s what masters games is all about.

"Yes, there’s some frantic competition but what we’re really wanting to do is create reasons for people to get together as communities and socialise over the shared common interest of sport."

The quality of the course and the growth disc golf has seen recently contributed to adding them to the games, he said.

Waimate Croquet Club is also hosting croquet golf which starts today.