Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Two people killed in crash near Temuka named

    Police have named two people killed in a crash near Temuka earlier this month.

    They were 60-year-old Shane Ronald Davidson and 26-year-old Stephanie Alexandra Gilbert, both from Temuka.

    Police said that about 11.45am on October 5, they were informed of a car going off the road near the intersection of Middleswamp and Guild Rds.

    A third person was critically injured and taken to hospital.

    Police said inquiries were ongoing.

    “Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.