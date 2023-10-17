Two people killed in crash near Temuka named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have named two people killed in a crash near Temuka earlier this month.
They were 60-year-old Shane Ronald Davidson and 26-year-old Stephanie Alexandra Gilbert, both from Temuka.
Police said that about 11.45am on October 5, they were informed of a car going off the road near the intersection of Middleswamp and Guild Rds.
A third person was critically injured and taken to hospital.
Police said inquiries were ongoing.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.