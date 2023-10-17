Two people killed in crash near Temuka named

Police have named two people killed in a crash near Temuka earlier this month.

They were 60-year-old Shane Ronald Davidson and 26-year-old Stephanie Alexandra Gilbert, both from Temuka.

Police said that about 11.45am on October 5, they were informed of a car going off the road near the intersection of Middleswamp and Guild Rds.

A third person was critically injured and taken to hospital.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.