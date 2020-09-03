Arrest after cops find 'good quality' cannabis in raid

Two men will appear in court in Dunedin next week facing cannabis charges after police carried out search warrants in the Clutha area.

A police spokesman said they located 31 cannabis plants at the first address.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivation.

During a second search warrant, $6925 worth of cannabis was found in a backpack in a bedroom along with scales and zip-lock bags, he said.

Prior to police arriving at the address, a 20 litre bucket that contained 10 times one ounce bags filled with "good quality cannabis plant material" had been hidden in a paddock.

The spokesman said the average price for that quantity of cannabis was about $3500.

A 29-year-old man was charged with selling and possession for supply of cannabis.

Both men will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.