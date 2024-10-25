Back on track

Clinton riders (from left) Ardie, 10, Fletcher, 9 and Lottie Kahukura, 5, travelled to the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club’s first meeting of the season last Wednesday.

Club president Kirsty Nicol (right) said the trio were already in training to compete in Cambridge this weekend.

"I’ve been involved with my own kids in the club for about eight years," she said.

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

"It’s real live excitement with plenty of exercise and healthy competition.

"[It’s] great to see Kai recognised as the sport grows, and local riders making their mark at the regional and national level."

Dozens of riders aged upwards of 3 years old got back on the track.

Mrs Nicol said everyone was welcome to club nights, every Wednesday from 5.30pm.