Busy time for fire crews in South

An investigator is en route to a property north of Milton after the Milton Volunteer Fire Brigade put out a small fire in a bedroom this morning.

Brigades from Milton and Balclutha responded to the house fire on the Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) at 10am.

While initial reports were of a kitchen fire, the Milton brigade found a small fire in a bedroom which was extinguished shortly after their arrival.

Nobody was trapped inside the home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said fire investigators had been "flat tack'' in the South over the past three days.

Investigators had responded to two fatal fires in Mosgiel, and Invercargill, and now two house fires "all in a couple of days''.

"It's a big, massive workload for them.''

An investigator remained at a house off Stoutgate in central Dunedin today after a fire broke out about 5.50am.

One person suffered severe injuries and had been taken to Dunedin Hospital.