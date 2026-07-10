Sights set on nationals

Cohen Twaddle, 15, broke even in the junior singles. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

Balclutha RSA was abuzz as dozens of Otago arrow-artists gathered for a regional shootout last month.

Dunedin’s Otago Darts Association (ODA) dominated but the southerners kept up the pressure for the overall tables and the future.

"From our club, Jade Maber, Cohen Twaddle and Jaxton Nolan will be travelling to Auckland along with junior and youth players from the ODA to represent our area, the Aoraki, at the youth junior nationals," South Otago Darts Association president Kevin Grinton said.

Junior player Eva Martin presses Clutha’s pursuit of Dunedin.

"As a club we are assisting with their expenses and wish them all the best."

He said darts’ accessibility, ease for organising into competition and real-time social networking had meant growing numbers at SODA’s Monday, 7pm club nights at Balclutha RSA, especially among high school students.

Match results

Jason Young points out his best for the southern seniors.

Men’s A: SODA 12 — ODA 20

Men’s B: SODA 14 — ODA 18

Twelve year-old Jaxton Nolan had a singles win and loss.

180 Scorers: Jak Macdonald (x3), Callum Westwood (x2), Tony Cropp, Alex Harrison, Jamie Siggleko, Gilbert Temoananui.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz