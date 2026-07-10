Sights set on nationals

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Dunedin’s Otago Darts Association (ODA) dominated but the southerners kept up the pressure for the overall tables and the future.
"From our club, Jade Maber, Cohen Twaddle and Jaxton Nolan will be travelling to Auckland along with junior and youth players from the ODA to represent our area, the Aoraki, at the youth junior nationals," South Otago Darts Association president Kevin Grinton said.
He said darts’ accessibility, ease for organising into competition and real-time social networking had meant growing numbers at SODA’s Monday, 7pm club nights at Balclutha RSA, especially among high school students.
Match results
Men’s A: SODA 12 — ODA 20
Men’s B: SODA 14 — ODA 18
180 Scorers: Jak Macdonald (x3), Callum Westwood (x2), Tony Cropp, Alex Harrison, Jamie Siggleko, Gilbert Temoananui.