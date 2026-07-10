No finish line for sporting stalwart

Baird after receiving his service to sports award at the Otago Sports Awards held at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre recently. Photo: supplied

A South Otago stalwart says his lifelong service to sports is fuelled by a love of people, combined with an enduring competitive spirit.

Balclutha sportsman, coach and sports administrator Gordon Baird, 78, has been involved with almost every aspect of his chosen sports in South Otago since he was 18.

In his earlier days a keen sprinter, long and triple-jumper, and basketball, lawn bowls and squash player, Baird received the Otago Sports Award for services to sport during the recent gala event in Dunedin.

Despite serving in a diverse range of governance and coaching roles for all 60 years of his adult life, his appetite for every aspect of sport remained undiminished.

"Sport is rewarding for people in so many ways, from fitness to confidence, and socially.

"My father was a skilled bowls player, and used to give us a blow-by-blow account of the day’s matches at dinner, using the salt and pepper pots, and anything else to hand.

"So from an early age I developed an interest in competition and tactics, and I suppose through that into coaching."

Despite being "[unable] to play sport socially — I’m too competitive", Baird said he soon realised a different approach was required for sports governance.

"I became treasurer of South Otago Indoor Basketball through my first job as a clerical cadet at [local freezing works] Finegand.

A 19-year-old Gordon Baird, centre, competes in the 200m at a Caledonian meet in Dunedin, in January 1967. Photo: supplied

"I was only 18, but I was well-mentored, and soon got told if I was doing something wrong," Baird said.

"You can’t hold on to your own ideas too strongly.

"You need to compromise and make decisions in the best interests of the organisation, without taking things personally.

"A good pair of ears is your strongest asset."

His involvement in coaching had taken precedence over the years, and some under his mentorship had attained national honours.

However, it was grassroots athletics coaching that still gave him the greatest pleasure.

"There’s a lot of satisfaction in seeing youngsters who keep plugging away gradually overtake those with more natural ability.

"I believe everyone has talent. It just needs encouragement."

Outside of sports, Baird had enjoyed a varied career in computing, butchery, the motor industry, human resources and management.

South Otago athletics, sports administration and coaching stalwart Gordon Baird shows off some of his sports service awards at his Balclutha home yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson

During the 1990s, he had acquired "a few acres" near Waiwera South, and eventually established the Waiwera alpaca stud.

"I originally looked at ostriches, but was advised by an ostrich farmer to avoid them, so I did."

After about two decades of breeding and showing alpacas, he downsized and moved back to Balclutha five years ago.

Despite being a self-professed "people person", Baird had remained a lifelong bachelor, joking there was a simple reason behind the decision.

"I never had time for my own family," he said.

"It would have got in the way of sports."

That unwavering dedication to sport was acknowledged by judges at the recent Otago Sports Awards — a recognition Baird said he was "staggered" to receive.

"A lot of people do the same as me for many different sports.

"The award is for all of them, really."

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz