Wednesday, 12 June 2019

One in hospital after central Dunedin house fire

    Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in Stoutgate. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Sixteen firefighters battled a house fire in central Dunedin this morning which left one person with serious injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the fire off Stoutgate just down from Moana Pool about 5.50am.

    Four fire crews and 16 firefighters battled the well-involved two-story house fire which was accessed via London St, a Fenz spokesman said.

    One person with serious injuries has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with severe smoke inhalation, he said.

    A firefighter at the scene said the occupant of the house received some burns while trying to extinguish the fire.

    The fire was brought under control and the cause was still to be determined, he said. 

    The fire was out by 7.45am.

    Firefighters examine the scene of a house fire in Stoutgate, Central Dunedin this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
