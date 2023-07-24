Car crashes into South Otago ditch

Fire crews have responded to a call-out in South Otago after a car crashed into a ditch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Balclutha and Clutha Valley attended the incident at the corner of Pannets and Clutha River roads, near Clydevale, about 4pm today.

A single vehicle had left the road at a corner and entered a ditch, causing minor injuries to its three occupants.

No one was trapped during the incident, the spokesman said.

Hato Hone St John said ambulance staff did not attend.

A cause for the crash has yet to be established.