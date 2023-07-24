Monday, 24 July 2023

Car crashes into South Otago ditch

    By Richard Davison
    Fire crews have responded to a call-out in South Otago after a car crashed into a ditch.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Balclutha and Clutha Valley attended the incident at the corner of Pannets and Clutha River roads, near Clydevale, about 4pm today.

    A single vehicle had left the road at a corner and entered a ditch, causing minor injuries to its three occupants.

    No one was trapped during the incident, the spokesman said.

    Hato Hone St John said ambulance staff did not attend.

    A cause for the crash has yet to be established.

     