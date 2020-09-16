Car rolls on highway in the Catlins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called after a car rolled in the Catlins about 4pm today.
Police said a single vehicle left the Papatowai Highway near Caberfeidh, about 50km from Balclutha.
A St John ambulance and Papatowai, Owaka, Kaka Pt and Balclutha fire brigades were initially summoned to the incident.
The ambulance and two fire crews were stood down after it was confirmed by police the sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.
Police said the cause of the crash was unknown.