Ceremony held as settlers reburied

Professor Hallie Buckley and Andrew Harrex at the ceremony. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A poignant ceremony was held at Lawrence yesterday as 34 Otago early settlers were publicly reburied in an area well known for its connection to the Gold Rush.

About 40 people gathered, including representatives of the Lawrence Chinese Camp Charitable Trust and a few interested members of the public, University of Otago archaeologist Prof Hallie Buckley said.

The reburial marked the conclusion of work at the Ardrossan St and Gabriel St cemeteries for the Southern Cemeteries Archaeological Project, led by Prof Buckley and Dr Peter Petchey.

A Christian service was also held, Prof Buckley said.

Fifty-one unmarked graves were exposed in archaeological excavations in 2018 and 2019.

Of those, 45 were excavated and the remains of 34 people were found, mainly adults but also four infants, most of whom died in the 1860s to the 1890s.

Les and Maisie Wong perform the Chinese rituals.

Lawrence was the seat of one of Otago’s main gold rushes, after Gabriel Reid found gold in Gabriel’s Gully in 1861, Dr Petchy said in a statement about the project last week.

It was also the location of a Chinese goldfield settlement, which grew after Chinese miners began to arrive in Otago from late 1865.

Prof Buckley has said researchers set out to create a detailed picture of what life was like at the time of the gold rush in the early 1860s.

"We are grateful we have been able to provide more detail into people’s backgrounds, their burial traditions, health, diet and overall quality of life."

Yesterday, the bodies were again laid to rest.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the ceremony was a moving occasion that once again highlighted sacrifices and hardships endured by Chinese immigrants.

"A tour of the cemetery also brought home to me how much more work there is still to do to restore the dignity and respect of many of the people originally buried there."

