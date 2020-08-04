Chemical alert after truck crash in West Otago

The crash happened on the Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway about midday. Photo: Kayla Hodge

A cordon has been set up to manage a "hot zone", after a truck carrying chemicals crashed on a West Otago highway.

A hazardous materials unit has been sent from Invercargill and is at the scene this afternoon.

Police said the truck had gone off the road between Edievale and Netherton Rds, on the Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway (State Highway 90), around midday today.

An ambulance was called and one person has suffered moderate injuries.

A reporter for the Gore Ensign said a cordon has been put up some distance from the accident site, as fire crews were dealing with a "hot zone".

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed that chemicals were on the truck, but it was not yet clear if there was any spill.

The unit was in the process of identifying the chemicals the truck was carrying, she said.

"We understand the driver is out of the truck and it is off the road.''

