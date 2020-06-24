Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Cliff-edge job tests ingenuity

    By Richard Davison
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Helicopters Otago pilot, Andy Baird, swings a 350kg load of timber on to a small deck beside the...
    Helicopters Otago pilot, Andy Baird, swings a 350kg load of timber on to a small deck beside the Nugget Pt Lighthouse in the Catlins yesterday morning. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Nine months’ planning crystallised into a one-hour clifftop mission yesterday.

    Kim Rapley, who with his team is building a fence around the lighthouse.
    Kim Rapley, who with his team is building a fence around the lighthouse.
    Happily, for once, it was not an emergency rescue for Helicopters Otago, but instead a special delivery of building supplies to Nugget Pt for contractor Kim Rapley Fencing, of Dunedin.

    Mr Rapley said due to the extreme nature of the Maritime NZ worksite — the nine-metre lighthouse and Catlins tourist magnet sits nearly 80 metres above the roiling Southern Ocean — the devil was in the detail.

    "The team’s needed a good head for heights and precision engineering on this one, as we’re installing a 40-metre fence more or less at the cliff edge with just a metre’s grace between you and the drop off.

    "Normally a 40-metre fence would be done in a couple of days, but this will be a fortnight before we’re done on Friday," he said.

    The Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter had also needed to work within exacting parameters, as its 350kg cargoes of 5-metre lumber, suspended on a 30-metre cable, only just fitted on the narrow clifftop plateau.

    Mr Rapley was no stranger to precipitous projects, having worked previously on high country farm fencing contracts and at Fiordland’s Deep Cove and West Arm.

    However, he said this latest had been among the most challenging — not least because of the weather which had been chilling.

    "We’ve had some very murky, drizzly days, down to minus-four degrees, he said yesterday.

    "Turns out the best tool we’ve brought has been woolly gloves and singlets."

    richard.davison@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg