Dad killed in Balclutha workplace accident named

The father killed in a Balclutha workplace accident has been named.

He was Mark Hardie Bennett.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Barnego Rd, about 4.25pm last Tuesday.

Mr Bennett died at the scene.

A death notice in the Otago Daily Times said Mr Bennett died “tragically, as the result of an accident” and is survived by his partner, children and stepchildren.

WorkSafe is investigating and the death will be referred to the Coroner.