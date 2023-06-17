Eight injured in serious two-vehicle crash

Eight people have been injured - two seriously - in a crash on the Manuka Gorge Highway, between Milton and Lawrence.

The crash, between a van and a ute, happened about 4.30pm between Round Hill Rd and Ford Rd, a police spokesman said.

It appeared two people suffered serious injuries, two had moderate injuries and four had minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The highway is blocked while emergency services respond to the crash and diversions have been put in place.

Firefighting crews were sent from Milton, Waitahuna and Lawrence.

One person was trapped in the van and was cut from the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Two helicopters, operated by Helicopters Otago, were sent to the scene by the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

They were on their way to Dunedin Hospital, a trust spokesman said at 6.15pm.

The crash happened about an hour after another on the Manuka Gorge Highway, State Highway 8, nearer to Milton.

A person received minor injuries when a car went into a ditch near Falla Burn Rd, police said.

Police urged motorists to be careful and to drive to conditions.