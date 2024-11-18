Family fun at Rainbow Run and Walk

Balclutha Rainbow runners brave the last paint station before the finish line. PHOTO: NICK Brook

About 300 people ran through rain and sunshine at the South Otago Night’n Day Rainbow Run and Walk, in Balclutha, on Saturday.

The annual event seemed threatened overnight by stormy rain, but staunch co-organisers rallied the district on social media so the Centennial Park playground, sausage sizzle tent and coffee carts were busy well before the starting gun.

Pro-Fit Gym instructor Keely Teunissen led a mass jazzercise warm-up before the family crowd surged off on the almost 3km course through five colour stations around the grounds and down the street to neighbouring Naish Park and back.

‘‘I love how families get together to get active and have some fun,’’ Sport Clutha regional co-ordinator Craig Gordon said.

‘‘I think it’s been going for 15 to 16 years and you can walk it, you can run it. It doesn’t matter what age the children or the grandparents are — they all come along and have crack, and a substantial portion of the money raised goes towards our Sporting Chance fund, to help children who want to play sport but may be struggling with costs like fees or equipment.’’

The Balclutha Volunteer Fire Brigade was assisted by a sudden mid-race downpour as they sprayed water to help the orange, yellow, blue, green and purple powders stick to the enthusiastic athletes.

‘‘I know from participating in events like this there’s a real buzz you feel,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘Organising them is quite a bit more stressful, especially when you have to take into account the weather forecast, but seeing how that work turns out gives a you real buzz too.

‘‘We’re really proud and appreciative of all the sponsors and the community, who are so keen to turn out and support it.’’