Firefighters save house in Kaitangata

Firefighters from Kaitangata and Balclutha quickly extinguished a house fire in Christchurch St, Kaitangata, this evening.

After being alerted at 5.22pm, firefighters using breathing apparatus attacked the fire, which had begun in the kitchen and entered the ceiling and roof space.

Damage was confined to the kitchen and roof area, and Kaitangata deputy fire chief Dwayne Thompson said it had been a "good save".

"It was a good response from the brigade.

"We got to the scene quickly and got into action pretty quickly and prevented it from becoming a more serious fire," he said.

Cooking had been undertaken in the kitchen before the fire broke out but the exact cause was yet to be determined.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire safety officer would check the scene tomorrow, he said.

Firefighters from Weston and Rural Volunteer Fire Force firefighters based in Oamaru earlier extinguished a fire involving a garage wall, bushes and firewood at a property on the Weston-Ngapara Rd, about 12kms northwest of Weston, Waitaki.

Firefighters were alerted at 5.11pm and further details were not immediately available, a Fenz spokesman said.