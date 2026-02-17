First woman to take on top church role

The Rev Erin Pendreigh, of Balclutha, pictured with the Rev Andrew Harrex, of Lawrence, at her induction in Balclutha last week as the New Zealand Presbyterian Church’s assembly executive secretary. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Balclutha minister the Rev Erin Pendreigh has made history.

She is the first woman to be appointed assembly executive secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand - a role described as equivalent to a CEO.

She was inducted at a special event at the Balclutha Presbyterian Church last week.

She said she was looking forward to the challenging role, which involved supporting 400 churches around New Zealand.

“My goal as AES is to support the broader work of our committees and congregations with timely advice and strategic insights and asking questions when they are helpful for a broader understanding.’’

The induction was attended by local and national ministers, including the recently appointed moderator, the Rt Rev Peter Dunn, of Invercargill, and members of South Otago Presbyterian churches.

