Future of site still mystery

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mystery surrounds the future use of a building site on Milton’s main street.

A digger was seen demolishing the former Gilchrist Motors building on the town’s Union St last week, opposite the site of a planned new council swimming pool/service centre complex.

Residents spoken to by the Otago Daily Times said they believed the town’s SuperValue supermarket would relocate to the site, but SuperValue Milton owner Karan Minhas denied the rumour.

“We are not moving to the site. If and when that changes, we will let people know with a formal announcement,” he said.

It is believed the adjoining building, housing a branch of financial services company Findex, will be retained.

Demolition work on the $19.4 million Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool began in January.

The complex, built by local firm Calder Stewart, is expected to open towards the end of next year.