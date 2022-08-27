Horror film hopes still alive despite setback

Kaitangata artist Frankie "Tazer" Harris poses with one of his gothic dolls, "Kinetic Kaye", outside his home studio this week. Photo: Richard Davison

A South Otago artist hopes to break into the horror film industry — despite a recent ban on social media.

Award-winning Kaitangata artist Frankie "Tazer" Harris said his "gothic" art Facebook page was recently shut down for reasons unknown.

Although his other social media pages, including his "nice" art and digital art, remained in place, he could no longer sell his self-described "creepy" dolls through the platform.

Despite the setback, the former cleaning contractor was determined to pursue his dream of seeing his macabre creations up on screen one day.

"It all started out with a doll someone gave me for a bit of fun, then I started experimenting, in the classic number eight wire tradition, and stuck the result online. Interest had started to snowball up till last week when the page was suddenly taken down with no warning, which is pretty irritating.

"I’d been making them since Christmas, and using the online feedback to make improvements."

In June, his work received three award placings in the Golden Time Talent online art competition.

Mr Harris, who gained a diploma in art 13 years ago, said he had received largely positive feedback for his creations from across the world, including domestic film-makers.

He liked to experiment with new techniques, and had created his own "cracking effect" for the dolls’ skin.

"One or two people have said ‘what the hell are those?’

"But most people have been really engaged with what I’m doing.

"They’ve been compared to some of [film directors] Tim Burton’s or Peter Jackson’s model work, like Bad Taste, and that’s definitely where I’m aiming.

"I can understand they might not be to everyone’s taste, but that’s just bad taste for you. It’s a mix of horror and humour I’m trying to capture."

Mr Harris was forced to turn down an offer to work on a short film in Auckland earlier this year, due to the cost of travel, exacerbated by poor health.

"Unfortunately I’m unable to work a regular job as I have [rare blood cancer] essential thrombocytosis.

"The art is a great outlet, and was helping raise a bit of pocket money."

He estimated he had sold about 30 pieces, ranging in price from $30 to $200.

An appeal to Facebook had come to nothing, and he would now "look elsewhere" he said.

"There’s definitely a market for them, whether that’s in film as props, or for those who just like the macabre.

"I’m not giving up. I’ll run out of room before I run out of ideas."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz