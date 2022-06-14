Information session disrupted by jeering

Groundswell New Zealand co-founder Bryce McKenzie delivers a petition against Three Waters reforms to Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan during a Clutha Rural Water Schemes meeting at South Otago Town & Country Club in Balclutha yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A rural water scheme meeting in Balclutha yesterday boiled over into occasional heated invective.

Despite continual appeals for order from meeting chairman, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan, hecklers were not to be quelled, as government and Clutha District Council officials presented the latest information on controversial Three Waters reforms.

About 150 rural water scheme members and other interested parties attended the afternoon meeting at the South Otago Town & Country Club to hear presentations from representatives of the Department of Internal Affairs, Taumata Arowai, and the council.

The meeting was billed by Mr Cadogan as a chance to focus on the facts of the reforms’ impacts on rural residents, as opposed to widespread "misinformation".

As the meeting was about to begin, Groundswell New Zealand co-founder Bryce McKenzie delivered a 300-signature petition against the reforms to Mr Cadogan, saying Groundswell believed the council had not acted in ratepayers’ best interests during the legislative process.

Mr McKenzie called on the council to arrange a public meeting to discuss what he said were widespread concerns regarding the reforms and the role of Local Government NZ in the process.

That appeared to signal a stream of interruptions, including occasional foul-mouthed abuse, directed at speakers by audience members.

Among the speakers was Rural Supplies Technical Working Group member and Crichton farmer Stephen Woodhead.

Mr Woodhead said the message from government was clear: "This is going to happen".

He said the working group, chaired by Mr Cadogan, had listened to rural user concerns and included them in recommendations to the Government as it worked through consultation on the Water Services Entities Bill.

He was confident they would address key concerns about potential cross-subsidising of urban water by rural, and retention of local ownership and governance.

"We have a massive deficit in Three Waters infrastructure in New Zealand, and [the reforms are] going to happen. Now is the time to get on the boat and shape those reforms," he said.

During his presentation, DIA acting Three Waters policy stewardship director Michael Mills said the reforms were not about transferring ownership of assets to Maori interests.

In response to loud heckling, Mr Mills explained the Government would meet its Treaty of Waitangi obligations in the incoming reforms.

It was also considering "beefing up community representation", as recommended by the Rural Supplies Technical Working Group, he said.

The Water Services Entities Bill, which will form four new, publicly-owned water services "entities", is working through Parliament at present.

Public submissions can be made until July 22.



