Local legend: Debbie Michie

PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

This week’s winner of the Silver Fern Farms Local Legend prize is Debbie Michie, of Balclutha.

Debbie was nominated for volunteering efforts knitting items for the Clutha Health First maternity ward.

She has knitted her own items and many other people in the community had dropped wool off to her to knit more, which she had "happily done".

She was nominated for various other reasons and for being a "fantastic volunteer in the community".

