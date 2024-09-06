Local Legend: Pauline Simonsen

Pauline Simonsen. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Pauline Simonsen.

Her nominator said "You couldn’t get a more compassionate, helpful and caring person who goes out of her way to help people and put them at ease when they aren’t feeling the best and are vulnerable.

"Every time I have seen her she has taken time out to help with queries and followed up above and beyond, whilst putting people at ease with her caring nature and warming presence."

Pauline was surprised to be nominated.

"I don’t think I am a legend whatsoever but this is really awesome to receive and I am grateful to whoever nominated me and Silver Fern Farms too."

