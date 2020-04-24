No-one injured after truck and train collide near Milton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the collision on Limeworks Rd, which is near Otago Corrections Facility, at 3.05pm.
The driver of the truck was not trapped and everyone was accounted for, she said.
KiwiRail informed Fenz of the crash.
A St John spokesman said an ambulance and a helicopter was called to the scene, but they were stood down because no one was injured.
A police spokesman said they were called to the crash at a railway crossing.
WorkSafe would be notified.