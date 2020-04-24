No-one injured after truck and train collide near Milton

A firefighter near the scene of a collision between a train and a truck. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A truck driver has escaped with no injuries after a collision with a train near SH1 north of Milton this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the collision on Limeworks Rd, which is near Otago Corrections Facility, at 3.05pm.

The driver of the truck was not trapped and everyone was accounted for, she said.

KiwiRail informed Fenz of the crash.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and a helicopter was called to the scene, but they were stood down because no one was injured.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash at a railway crossing.

WorkSafe would be notified.