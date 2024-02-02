One dead in Milton crash

One person has died and another been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 south of Milton early this morning.

Police said they were notified of the single vehicle crash at 12.45am.

A second person from the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

State Highway 1 between Lakeside Road and Moneymore Road remains closed this morning to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way, police said in a statement