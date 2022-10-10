Person injured in Kaitangata motorcycle crash

A person is in Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after a motorcycle crash in Kaitangata.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to the crash in Lakeside Rd about 3pm yesterday.

Crews from Balclutha and Kaitangata stations assisted St John before leaving about 3.55pm.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a first response unit were sent.

One patient was treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

