Prize was just the ticket

Handing over prizes in the Bruce Community Pool raffle at the Milton Service Centre yesterday are (from left) Bruce Community Facilities Committee chairman Stephen Woodhead, Balclutha Motors owner Jared McPhee, first prize car winner Erica Milligan, of Milton, third prize winner Molly Whitaker, of Milton, Moto Cafe Milton owner Steve Scott, and Bruce Community Facilities Committee members Kim Schiller and Maire Smith. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A romantic gesture has led to an even more romantic opportunity for young South Otago couple Molly Whitaker and Joseph Lomas.

Parents to a 1-year-old, the Milton couple decided to save some money on Christmas gifts for each other this year, and instead bought each other a single entry ticket for the Bruce Community Pool raffle earlier this month.

The seasonal angels appear to have been smiling on the pair, as yesterday they learnt they had won third prize in the competition, which is raising funds for a new, $14million pool and library/service centre facility for Milton.

"We thought we’d save a bit to make it special for our baby’s first Christmas, so we just bought each other a single ticket," Ms Whitaker said.

"We’re totally shocked and delighted that we’ve been so lucky and actually won a prize trip to Queenstown. We’ll have to get a babysitter now."

The major prize winner in the competition was Erica Milligan.

Mrs Milligan won a new Suzuki Swift, sponsored by Balclutha Motors and committee members.

The Milton local said she never won big prizes, and was thrilled.

"I’m a volunteer coach involved with Milton Swimming Club, and just wanted to support our amazing new pool facility.

"So we bought some tickets and here we are. The car will make a huge difference to our family, and I’d encourage everyone to get behind other fundraisers for the pool."

Bruce Community Facilities Committee chairman Stephen Woodhead said the raffle had raised about $25,000, and had helped put fundraising for the pool in the limelight.

"We’ve had fabulous support from our locals for the raffle, including a very generous gesture from one of our prizewinners. We’re delighted with how it’s gone, and are now looking forward to our stock drive, and a payroll giving initiative in the New Year."

He said second prize winner Noel Webster, of Waihola, had re-gifted his electric bike prize from Moto Cafe Milton to the committee, to raise further funds.

"We may raffle it, or sell it. It’s a generous gift of $3000 from the Webster family."

Fourth prize winner was Lyndon Perriman, of Milton, who won a night at Cascade Creek Retreat.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz