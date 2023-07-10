Region takes lead for tourism growth in NZ: MBIE

Cathedral Caves on the Catlins coast are a popular attraction in the Clutha district, which is leading the country in tourism growth. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Move over Queenstown, Clutha is the South’s new tourism superstar.

Clutha experienced the biggest boost in popularity of all New Zealand’s tourist destinations for May this year, figures released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show.

Clutha’s domestic guest numbers grew 97% compared with May 2019, beating out second-placed Fiordland (92%).

And international visitors were up 39% in Clutha, the second-highest proportional growth in guest nights after Ruapehu (up 73%).

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the southernmost district of Otago offered "a natural retreat" and tranquility that people increasingly sought.

He said it was great to see a lift in tourism activity.

"It aligns with what we’ve been hearing from operators."

Clutha District Council visitor information manager Debbie Duncan said in the past 11 months the council’s information centres had 30,096 domestic and 5694 international visitors through the doors, a 57.87% increase on the year before.

"[We’re] seeing adventurous travellers exploring on their own, especially in campervans and cars and backpackers moving through the Catlins.

"Cyclists have been especially visible this season, particularly on the goldfields trail between Lawrence and Milton.

"Visitors appreciate the personal, local knowledge to help with their inquires about heritage, scenery or simply ‘where do I go for a good coffee or a bed for the night?’

"Clutha district has a lot to offer ... history through our museums or gold-panning to being completely alone on a wild beach with only the sea lions to keep you company."

Kaka Point Accommodation owner Jenny Hall said her business was busy with domestic and international travellers.

"We’ve had a busy summer carry on into the winter months with word of mouth and online reviews. In the summer it’s surfers and people getting off the beaten track and in the winter they’re here to check out the wildlife and the aurora," Mrs Hall said.

Two moteliers spoken to were sceptical of the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre (TEIC) numbers, saying business in May had been almost non-existent after a very busy summer, but Pounawea Motor Camp proprietor Lee-Ann Dey said the nearby Owaka freedom camping site was usually at capacity.

"Last summer we were so busy we almost couldn’t keep up," Ms Dey said.

"It’s gone quiet since Easter, which is normal for camping over winter, but the [Owaka] freedom camping site is always busy and has a lot of buzz online ..."

Clutha Development chief executive Linda Moore said online reviews could be a factor in Clutha’s secret being out, and local stakeholders were prepared for future tourism:

"We have a Clutha destination strategy 2020-2030 based on managed growth of tourism, respectful of the community’s mindset and enabled by investment from MBIE and council."

She said tourism expenditure was about $45 million in Clutha during the year to March.

Ongoing studies by the TEIC and the ministry showed nationwide total guest nights were still down from pre-Covid levels, but spending remained up.

The gap between pre-Covid and present international visitor numbers had been narrowing, possibly due to pent-up demand, the ministry said.

However, the growth in domestic spending and guest nights from pre-Covid levels had slowed down.

This was possibly because of elevated cost of living, resulting in less disposable income for tourism activities, it said.

The data released last week also showed Auckland (64%), Wellington (63%) and Dunedin (63%) had the highest occupancy rates, well above the national average (46%) in May.

nick.brook@odt.co.nz