Rekindling memories

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One hundred and fifty years years ago, people from the United Kingdom bound for Dunedin had a dramatic New Year’s Day when the ship they had been travelling on sank off the coast of The Catlins.

About 125 people went to Surat Bay on New Year’s Day this year to commemorate the 150-year anniversary of the Surat wreck, many of them descendants of the original passengers.

The day consisted of a visit to the site of the wreckage, a tour of sites such as Jacks Bay and Owaka Heads, lunch, a viewing of the Surat movie and a display at Owaka Museum.

A barbecue tea was hosted by the Owaka Lions, followed by an evening programme of family stories and old Owaka movies.

Historical society members (front) Glenda Landreth and Ian McGimpsey dressed for the occasion.