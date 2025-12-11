Choppers battle Otago forest fire

Photo: Nick Brook

Eight fire appliances and two helicopters with monsoon buckets were called to a forest fire south of Balclutha this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the fire in Moffat Rd, near Te Houka at 3.40pm.

He said appliances from Balclutha, Waiwera South, Clutha Valley, Clinton, Kaitangata, Tapanui, Papatowai and Waihola attended initially, and two helicopters were called to help soon after.

‘‘When we arrived there, the fire covered a size of about 200m x 200m in a forestry block.

‘‘The fire wasn't as big as what we originally thought it to be, so a number of those fire appliances did get stood down.’’

He said the fire was contained and under control by 7pm, but five crews and one helicopter would remain on site to ‘‘mop up the area and keep things dampened down’’.

At least one fire crew would remain until darkness falls.

The cause of the fire was still to be determined, he said.

