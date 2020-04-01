Scammer who claims to be private investigator operating in Balclutha

Police are warning it is "almost certain" fraudulent activity will occur in the next few weeks, following a suspicious man visiting a home in Balclutha yesterday and stating he was a private investigator.

The man, believed to be aged in his late 40’s and wearing a "blue padded bullet proof type vest", visited the informants Clyde St home at about 10.30am and said he wanted to speak to them about an overdue account.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was described as almost two metres tall (6 foot 5), had dark hair and was nicely spoken.

He had a "slim but solid muscle build" and tattoos on his right arm which included "dark lettering nicely spaced from wrist to elbo" and could have also had tattoos on his left arm.

Police are asking for anyone who recognises or saw this man, or the vehicle they were driving, to contact police or crime stoppers.