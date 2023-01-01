Some Lawrence residents without water

Contractors are investigating an issue in Lawrence which has left some residents without water.

The Clutha District Council said the reservoir level had dropped, affecting water supply to some properties.

"The outage appears to largely be affecting properties in higher lying areas.

"All residents are asked to continue to conserve water so the reservoir can replenish, which should help to restore supply to all properties."

It said water might be discoloured owing to the low reservoir level.

Anyone noticing a leak is asked to report it by calling 0800 801 350.

"A tanker for drinking water is available at Tuapeka Transport. Please bring your own containers."

It comes a day after the Southland District Council advised that Riverton's water supply was "at a critical low level".

Residents were urged to conserve water by not watering gardens or washing cars.

In an update yesterday afternoon it said people's efforts had made a difference and supply was matching demand.

There has been no update today.

- ODT