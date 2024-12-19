Students were recognised for their achievements in the Tokomairiro High School prizegiving.

PRIZE WINNERS

Year 7

Dux - Makayla Wills. Photo: Supplied

Ruby Barnett (minor girls swimming champion); Dominic Dobson (first in social studies and physical education, minor boys athletics champion, most valuable Year 7-8 touch rugby player); Oliver Foster (personal excellence in homeroom); Matthew Greer (personal excellence in homeroom, mathematics and food technology); Annalise Ingram (first in English, mathematics and science, most improved Y7-9 hockey player); Thulya Kandegoda Gamage (personal excellence in homeroom and music); Felix Papalii (first in mathematics and physical education); Oliver Russell (award for the most promising sailor); Brennan Savage (best all-round junior hockey player), Ellie Smith (minor girls cross country champion, Year 7 netball player of the year); Carson Sun (first in mathematics and science); Dahara Williams (first in English, oral competition award); Daniel Woodhead (first in social studies)

Year 8

Khan Armstrong (oral competition award, personal excellence in homeroom, food technology and music); Jada-Rose Carr (year 8 netball player of the year); Ivy Clarke (first in English, science and social studies); Sarah Geary (minor girls athletics champion); Leon Healey (first in physical education, junior boys athletics champion, minor boys cross country champion, contribution and achievement in junior boys rugby); Rory Lister (first in mathematics, English, social studies and science, oral competition prize, minor boys swimming champion); Kayden McDonald-Rouse (personal excellence & progress in homeroom); Jasmine Rogers (first in mathematics); Elijah Wicks (first in physical education)

Year 9

Hamish Attwell (first in mathematics); Olivia Bradley (first in art); Levi Campfens (first in physical education and horticulture); Niko Coleman (first in hard materials technology and horticulture); Natalie Dobson (first in English and social studies); Hunter Dodds (junior boys cross country champion, school darts champion); Sophie Greer (first in English and soft materials technology, junior girls athletics champion); Kithmi Kandegoda Gamage (junior boys swimming champion); Joshua King (first in science, personal excellence in science, digitech, literacy and English); Jossel Lacson (first in literacy); Kelbie Manson (first in science and music); Shilah Milligan (first in social studies and physical education; most valuable touch player year 10 and below, junior girls cross country champion, junior girls swimming champion); Fletcher Savage (first in food technology, hard materials technology and health, most improved hockey player); Andrew Scanlan (first in mathematics); Lucas Stevenson (first in mathematics); Kayden Wills (first in music)

Year 10

Bea Clarke (first in English, art and horticulture); Dakota Coleman (first in social studies, food technology and horticulture, personal excellence in literacy, social studies and food technology); Joelle De Seymour (first in Māori and Music, personal excellence in social studies and music); Shannyn Ferguson (first in social studies); Tyrese Gemmell (first in mathematics, Māori and soft materials technology, indoor bowls champion); Nelly Graves (first in horticulture, personal excellence in English, literacy and food technology); Nevaeh Hayward (first in science, most improved senior girls hockey player); Saffron Healey (first in Māori and literacy, excellence in kapa haka, Year 9-10 netball player of the year, most consistent player in the SISS netball tournament); Troy Mallon (first in mathematics, physical education and health; intermediate boys athletics champion); Sioeli Pulu (merit for most improved rugby player), Yunique Papalii (first in science, contribution to music); Aiden Smith (first in music)

Year 11

Hayley Andersen (first in gateway and STAR); Jacob Booth (most improved chess player); Maddie Brookland (first in hospitality); Connor Clark (first in horticulture); Kendra Clark (first in art and geography); Daiha Coulter-Lawlor (first in Māori and physical education); Pippa Greene (first in English and Māori, intermediate girls athletics champion, most valuable girls touch player, senior girls cross country champion, senior merit in netball); Flynn Herbert (most improved student in hard materials technology); Kalya Kandegoda Gamage (personal excellence in geography, science, English and digitech, intermediate boys swimming champion, swimming tournament champion, most valuable chess player); Jack Leyden (first in music, senior music trophy); Reily Mathieson (first in horticulture); Sarah-Jane Norman (most improved netball player); Jackson Savage (personal excellence in physical education and art, outdoor bowling champion); Caitlyn Scott (first in science and history); Aryan Shrestha (achievement in mathematics); Shane Taylor (first in horticulture, first with personal excellence in digital technology); Marcus Wills (first in English, agricultural studies and hard material technology)

Year 12

Nate Black (first in horticulture); Madeleine Clarke (first in mathematics with statistics and biology); Nirvana Collins (first in applied mathematics, personal excellence in art, English, mathematics, biology, music and gateway); Lochie Dunbar (first in physical education and outdoor education); Annie Graham (first in art, English, music and financial literacy, most valuable senior girls hockey player); Brendon Greer (senior boys swimming champion); Charlotte Lennon (first in hospitality, gateway and STAR, senior girls athletics champion, senior girls field champion), Viktor Mann (first in digitech); Alec Murray (first in geography); Cambell Savage (first in horticulture)

Year 13

Elsie Clarke (first in biology and mathematics with statistics); Jeremy Coleman (first in gateway and STAR); Lynkon Eade (first in applied mathematics); Matt Hutton (first in hard materials technology and horticulture); Micaela Laing (certificate in skills for living); Murphy Lister (services to sport); Wyatt Mallon (first in art; physical education and hard materials technology, excellence in visual arts, most valuable boys touch rugby player, most valuable senior boys hockey player, greatest contribution to rugby, personal excellence in English and physics); Jacob Murray (senior boys athletics champion, senior boys track champion, athletics tournament champion and senior boys cross country champion); Analise Scanlan (contribution to netball); Makayla Wills (first in physics, history, mathematics with calculus and mathematics with statistics, most promising musician trophy and senior girls swimming champion)

Special Awards

Elsie Clarke (agricultural scholarship, senior girls citizenship shield, proxime accessit); Nirvana Collins (student who makes the most of opportunities award), Sarah Edwards (diligence & progress in senior school trophy); Tyrese Gemmell (junior boys citizenship award), Saffron Healey (best all round pupil in the junior school), Matt Hutton (senior boys citizenship award), Murphy Lister (best all-round sportsman, leaders of tomorrow scholarship), Troy Mallon (junior boys citizenship award), Wyatt Mallon (best all round sportsman, Principal’s leadership award, Principal’s scholarship award, tertiary study award, prize for the student who best fulfils the school motto, academic diligence,) Marcello Mapurunga Placido (tertiary study award), Shilah Milligan (junior girls citizenship award), AJ Nixon (mana pounamu award – senior), Millanian Potae (mana pounamu award – junior) Makayla Wills (Principal’s leadership award, dux).